Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 456,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE T opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.