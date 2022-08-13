Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $12,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $421.75 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $326.70 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $380.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

