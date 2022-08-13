Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.7% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.18.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $479.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $466.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.72. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The firm has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

