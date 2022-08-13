Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,400 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,368,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,953 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $54.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average is $53.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $74.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

