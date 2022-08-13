Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 329,291 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1,194.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 329,291 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 138.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

MRO stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.53. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

