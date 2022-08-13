Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 11,697 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 151.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 213,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $110.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $903,241 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

