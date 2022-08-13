Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

NYSE:NWN traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.65. 165,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,281. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.45.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 77.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,586,000 after acquiring an additional 277,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 16.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,805,000 after buying an additional 226,118 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 80.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after buying an additional 104,423 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at $2,223,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 74.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 41,861 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Recommended Stories

