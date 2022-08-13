Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.65-1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70.
NOMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.25.
Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 5.1% in the first quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 182,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 66.9% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 112,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 28,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.
Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
