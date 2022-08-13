NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,335,085 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 226,145 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 2.4% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.08% of NIKE worth $180,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 28,118 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 11.5% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 24.5% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 89.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $2,356,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $116.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,407,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.