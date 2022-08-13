Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.78. 227,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,064. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.51. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $166.09 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

