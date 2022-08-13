Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Raises Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.60.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Shares of EL stock traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.38. 1,080,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,706. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.48 and a 200 day moving average of $267.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

