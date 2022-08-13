Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 3,113 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,835,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,884,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.99.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

