Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Increases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.49. 2,323,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746,329. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.05. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

