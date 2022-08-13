Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,732,927,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,374,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.27. 2,514,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,821. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.69. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $342.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.95.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

