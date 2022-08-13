Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,163,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,914,298. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.17. The stock has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
