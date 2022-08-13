Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,163,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,914,298. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.17. The stock has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.