Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 91.6% during the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 102,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 49,030 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 33,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 10,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.87. 2,257,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,798. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.66 and its 200-day moving average is $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $233.80.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.