Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises 1.6% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 575,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 47.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 216,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 69,809 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 22.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.8% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 31,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.4% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 481,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the period.

AMJ traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,810. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $23.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63.

