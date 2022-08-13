Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,343 shares of company stock worth $37,384,662. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.85. 7,244,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,661,942. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $314.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

