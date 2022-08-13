Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys 544 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.79.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock traded up $4.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,198,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,435. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.20. The stock has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $1,192,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,331.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,291 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.