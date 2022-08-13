Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,942,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4,813.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,783,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,558,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,577 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:GWW traded up $13.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $579.88. 209,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $487.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.56. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $580.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

