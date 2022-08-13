Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 517 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.25. 1,743,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,416,631. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

