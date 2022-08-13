Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 1,718 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,868. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.33. 3,756,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,688,083. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $177.69. The company has a market cap of $244.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

