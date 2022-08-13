Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Salesforce by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 492.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $186.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.80 billion, a PE ratio of 181.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $366,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,610,515,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,415,955 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.



