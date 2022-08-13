NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of NYSE:NGL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 286,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,451. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $2.91.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.63). NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 588,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

