NFT Index (NFTI) Price Hits $801.50 on Major Exchanges

NFT Index (NFTI) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for $801.50 or 0.03269673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $4.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,513.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00037530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00128405 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00063547 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN.

Buying and Selling NFT Index

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

