Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Trading Up 9.3%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 3.03 and last traded at 2.95. Approximately 149,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,223,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 6.55.

Nextdoor Stock Up 5.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of 4.49.

Insider Activity

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.05. The business had revenue of 51.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 48.40 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 54.45%. Analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc acquired 1,611,554 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 3.55 per share, for a total transaction of 5,721,016.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,253,364 shares in the company, valued at 18,649,442.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nextdoor news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc bought 1,611,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 3.55 per share, with a total value of 5,721,016.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,253,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 18,649,442.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Sze bought 2,175,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.35 per share, for a total transaction of 7,287,985.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,802,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 12,739,936.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,837,072 shares of company stock worth $19,425,502. Corporate insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextdoor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIND. Bond Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the first quarter worth about $41,674,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 19.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,707,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,527 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,945,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the second quarter worth about $15,458,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 21.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,670,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 834,077 shares during the last quarter.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

