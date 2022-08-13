Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at TD Securities

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Next Hydrogen Solutions alerts:

Next Hydrogen Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NXH opened at C$1.95 on Friday. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.40 and a 1 year high of C$6.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market cap of C$44.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.96.

Insider Activity

Next Hydrogen Solutions ( CVE:NXH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Next Hydrogen Solutions will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Next Hydrogen Solutions news, Director Robert Allan Mackenzie purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.65 per share, with a total value of C$36,256.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 298,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$492,587.20.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

(Get Rating)

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water and electricity electrolyzers to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. It offers commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.