NewYorkCoin (NYC) Reaches Market Cap of $766,338.77

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded down 23.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $766,338.77 and approximately $941.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00265605 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000710 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000990 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001879 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

