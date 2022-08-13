NewSquare Capital LLC Takes $178,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,839,000 after buying an additional 2,262,834 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,540,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,766,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,270 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,415,000. Finally, Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC now owns 2,243,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,575,000 after acquiring an additional 981,500 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.43 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31.

