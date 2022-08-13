NewSquare Capital LLC Raises Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 502.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 57,001 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,643,084.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 381,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

