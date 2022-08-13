NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 57.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.
SNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($112.24) to €112.00 ($114.29) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
