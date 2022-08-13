NewSquare Capital LLC Has $191,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 44,343 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 134,163 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,880,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 81,670 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,716 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Shares of ABT opened at $111.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.23. The stock has a market cap of $195.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

