NewSquare Capital LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 37,102 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,332,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $17.64 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85.

