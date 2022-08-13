NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 6,062 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after buying an additional 1,554,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,750 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.58. The firm has a market cap of $148.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

