NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 1,249 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,682 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 45.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 41.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 156,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,148,000 after buying an additional 46,022 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.15.

NYSE TGT opened at $172.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.63 and a 200 day moving average of $191.21. The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

