NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,050,000 after buying an additional 125,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,388,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,414,000 after buying an additional 67,740 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 519,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,824,000 after acquiring an additional 49,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,731,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $83.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.70. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $93.05.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.69. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on R shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading

