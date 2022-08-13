NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in V.F. by 113.4% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on V.F. to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.06.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $80.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. V.F.’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,008,630. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

