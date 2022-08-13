NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 22,681 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905,368 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,104 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP lifted its position in Western Union by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,681,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Western Union by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,767,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,376,000 after acquiring an additional 439,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Western Union by 12.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,741,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 196,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

WU stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Western Union to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

