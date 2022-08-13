News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of News from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Macquarie downgraded News from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on News from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

News Price Performance

News stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23. News has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $25.86.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that News will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Institutional Trading of News

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of News by 71.2% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 7,423,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,650 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 12,156,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,958 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of News by 6,064.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,832,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in News by 35.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,096 shares during the period. Finally, Incline Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth about $40,987,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

