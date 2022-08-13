News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Short Interest Update

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 991,300 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the July 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 743,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

News Price Performance

NWS traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 438,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,681. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.16. News has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

News Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWS. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of News by 70.7% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,743,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,250 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after buying an additional 337,790 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth $5,843,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 49.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,326,000 after buying an additional 194,137 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,312,000 after buying an additional 175,493 shares during the period. 24.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About News

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

