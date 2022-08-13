NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

NewMarket Stock Up 0.6 %

NEU stock opened at $304.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.41. NewMarket has a 52-week low of $285.60 and a 52-week high of $378.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.36.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewMarket

About NewMarket

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 15.6% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 51.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 2.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 6.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

