NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
NewMarket Stock Up 0.6 %
NEU stock opened at $304.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.41. NewMarket has a 52-week low of $285.60 and a 52-week high of $378.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.36.
NewMarket Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewMarket
About NewMarket
NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.
