NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 577,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 82,393 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 282,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,869,000 after buying an additional 53,025 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,709,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average of $59.52. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.083 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.