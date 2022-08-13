NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 5,249 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000.

DSI opened at $81.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.61. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

