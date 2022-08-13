NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 3,709 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,111,000 after acquiring an additional 79,417 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,396,000 after purchasing an additional 72,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,453,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $264.64 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.04.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

