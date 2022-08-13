NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 672 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $275.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Several analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.60.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

