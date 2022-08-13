NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 4,472 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Ryder System by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on R. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Ryder System Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading

