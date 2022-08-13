NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 1,080 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 116.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. SWS Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $122.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

