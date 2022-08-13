NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,419 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 209,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64.

