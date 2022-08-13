NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $5.61 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 116.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $122.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.70 and its 200-day moving average is $138.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.