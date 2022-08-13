NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,652 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 293,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,015,000 after purchasing an additional 65,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 910,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,568,000 after purchasing an additional 84,031 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $79.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

